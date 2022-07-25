Case Against 5 YouTube Channels For Uploading Misleading Content: UP Cops

Case Against 5 YouTube Channels For Uploading Misleading Content: Police (Representational)

A case has been registered against five YouTube channels for allegedly uploading misleading content, Uttar Pradesh police said on Sunday.

A case has been registered under the Indian Penal Code and the IT Act against five YouTube channels for uploading a video of an incident that had taken place in 2017 and showing it as that of 2022, Superintendent of Police (Rural) Suraj Rai said.

The Saharanpur Police in a tweet urged the people not to pay attention to rumours and said stringent action will be initiated against those spreading them.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)