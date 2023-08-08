Car Driver Makes U-Turn, Hits Toll Staff And Drags Him

The condition of the toll plaza employee remains unknown.

In a horrifying incident, a toll plaza employee was mowed down by a speeding car on the Delhi-Lucknown highway in Uttar Pradesh's Hapur on Sunday. The incident took place at the Chhajarsi toll plaza and was captured on surveillance camera.

The footage shows the car driver intentionally hitting and crushing the toll plaza employee. The toll plaza employee was dragged for a distance by the car.

The video of the incident circulated on social media platforms.

Police have registered a case and efforts are underway to apprehend the accused responsible for the act.

Varun Mishra, DCP, Pilkhua Circle said, "A person deliberately rammed his car at a Chhajarsi Toll Plaza employee. A case has been registered & the accused will be apprehended at the earliest..."

The condition of the toll plaza employee remains unknown.