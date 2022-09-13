Eknath Shinde's Night Halt At Highway To Help Man Whose Car Caught Fire

The burning car could be seen at a distance in the other lane in Mumbai.

A car caught fire on the Western Express Highway in Mumbai last night which caught the attention of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde who was passing through at the same time.

Seeing the burning car, the Chief Minister stopped his convoy and stepped out to meet the victims. He assured them the authorities will provide them with all help they need.

Visuals from the site showed Mr Shinde speaking to the car's driver and others, accompanied by police and security officials.

