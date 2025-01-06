Captain Devi Sharan, Kandahar Hijacking Hero, Retires After 4 Decades

Captain Devi Sharan, the commander of Indian Airlines Flight IC 814, which was hijacked in December 1999, has retired after a distinguished four-decade career in aviation. The 65-year-old flew his final flight, an Air India Dreamliner, from Melbourne to Delhi on December 4.



"Now even as a passenger, I will always be looking at people around me to ensure that everyone is alright and nothing's wrong. A creeping doubt will linger on," Captain Sharan told The Times of India on Sunday.



In a video shared by TOI reporter Saurabh Sinha on X, Captain Sharan was seen stepping out of the cockpit, luggage in hand, after his last flight. "Captain Devi Sharan after operating his final flight - Melbourne to Delhi - as a pilot yesterday & retiring. His bravery during the IC 814 crisis will always be remembered," Mr Sinha wrote.



In an email to his colleagues, Captain Sharan signed off with, "Abhi to party shuru hui hai (The party has just begun)."

Captain Devi Sharan began his aviation journey in 1984 at the Karnal Flying Club, joining Indian Airlines in 1985.



He became a national hero for his bravery during the infamous hijacking of IC 814 on December 24, 1999. The flight, en route from Kathmandu to Delhi, was seized by five armed terrorists shortly after entering Indian airspace. The ordeal saw the aircraft diverted to Amritsar, Lahore, Dubai, and eventually Kandahar, Afghanistan, which was under Taliban control at the time.



Carrying 176 passengers and crew, Captain Sharan navigated the situation with remarkable composure. He followed the hijackers' orders to protect lives while discreetly communicating crucial updates to authorities.



"IC 814 hijacking taught me life is very unpredictable, and one has to be always ready to fight back. Those were the toughest days of my life, and my only aim was to save everyone on that aircraft," Captain Sharan recalled to the TOI. "I hope and pray no crew member, passenger, or anyone else ever relives those moments."



The Kandahar hijacking wasn't his only brush with danger. In 2000, he and his colleague Captain S.P.S. Suri, along with cabin crew, were caught in the chaos of Libya's civil war. They managed to escape despite facing locals heavily armed with AK-47s.



As he bids farewell to professional flying, Captain Sharan plans to go on a new adventure as a globetrotting passenger, with trips planned to Antarctica and Siberia.