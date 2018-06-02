'Can't Like, Share, Comment On Social Media': Madhya Pradesh Teachers "Advised" The order said sharing of information related to departmental policies on social networking sites would be considered a violation of service rules and there will be consequences

4 Shares EMAIL PRINT The staff has been warned against the use of social networking sites for any "political activity". Satna, Madhya Pradesh: Teachers as well as members of the education department in Madhya Pradesh's Satna have been advised not to like, share and comment on posts on social media that show the department in poor light or are against its policies.



The district education officer (DEO) of Satna on Thursday issued social media guidelines and also reportedly warned the staff against the use of social networking sites for any "political activity", or sharing of any sensitive information.



BS Deshlehra, district education officer, said that sharing of information related to departmental policies on social networking sites such as Facebook, Twitter and WhatsApp would be considered a violation of service rules and there will be consequences for officials failing to follow the guidelines.



"Teachers and other employees of department have been found sharing information regarding the department, officials, meetings, etc. on social media. This is a violation under Information Technology Act, 2000 as well as of service rules," the order said.



The order added that employees need to be extra careful as content shared on social media goes viral at the speed of light and disciplinary action would be taken against teachers/employees using derogatory language or making objectionable comments against the state government or officials.



"We have asked our staff to refrain from making unnecessary comments that could affect the department's image. They should not make remarks which can be viewed as against the policies of the department," Mr Deshlehra said.



Freedom of speech doesn't mean you can impinge on other people's freedom, he added.



"We have often seen that some officials circulate their conversations with their seniors on social media which is against the rules. They have been asked to exercise restraint else action will be taken," Mr Deshlehra said.



