Can't Force Parents For Education Fee During Lockdown: Noida Officials

Coronavirus: All schools and colleges across the district were shut down in March (Representational)

No educational institution across Noida and Greater Noida can force parents of any student for fees during the COVID-19 lockdown or bar pupils from attending online classes, an official order here stated.

The violation of the order can attract legal action, entailing up to a year-long jail term or stringent fine, or both against the offender, Gautam Buddh Nagar District Magistrate Suhas LY said in an order, issued on Saturday.

"COVID-19 has already been declared a disaster in Uttar Pradesh, while a complete lockdown is in place to fight the pandemic across the state and the country till April 14. In such a situation, all educational institutions in Gautam Buddh Nagar are directed not to force parents of any student for fees during the lockdown period, nor bar students from online classes," Suhas stated.

"Any violation of the order will invite legal action under provisions of the National Disaster Management Act, 2005 which includes a one-year jail term or fine or both. And if there is any loss of life or property during the violation, the jail term can extend up to two years," the order stated.

All schools and colleges across the district were shut down in March like other public places amid an outbreak of coronavirus. Gautam Buddh Nagar has recorded 58 positive cases of COVID-19 so far, according to officials.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had announced a 21-day lockdown across India till April 14 with an objective to combat the coronavirus pandemic, which has so far claimed thousands of lives worldwide.