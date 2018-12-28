"Can't Extend Wishes?": Rajyavardhan Rathore Amid Manmohan Singh Film Row

Union Minister Rajyavardhan Rathore asked why the Congress, which has been a champion of freedom, is now questioning it.

All India | | Updated: December 28, 2018 16:50 IST
Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore defended his party for praising the movie trailer.


New Delhi: 

Day after the trailer of 'The Accidental Prime Minister' was released on Thursday; Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting Rajyavardhan Singh Rathore defended his party for "extending wishes" to the film. He asked why Congress, which has been a champion of freedom, is now questioning it.

"Can't we extend our wishes to a film?" Mr Rathore asked.

Meanwhile, Manmohan Singh, on whom the film is based, refused to comment when asked by for a reaction to the trailer.

Controversy over the movie erupted after BJP promoted the trailer of the movie from its official Twitter handle. "Riveting tale of how a family held the country to ransom for 10 long years. Was Dr (Manmohan) Singh just a regent who was holding on to the Prime Minister's chair till the time heir (Rahul Gandhi) was ready? Watch the official trailer of The Accidental Prime Minister, based on an insider's account, releasing on 11 January," the tweet read.

Former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah also criticised a Congress youth leader in Maharashtra for opposing the release of the film without a preview.

"Dr Singh's record and legacy won't be the product of one single movie or book," he said.

Taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Omar Abdullah said, "Can't wait for (the film) 'The Insensitive Prime Minister'. So much worse than being the accidental one."

The film, slated to be released on January 11, stars Anupam Kher as Manmohan Singh, the economist and politician who served as the Prime Minister from 2004 to 2014.

