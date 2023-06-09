'Can't Be Silenced': Sharad Pawar On Death Threat

He said he has complete faith in Maharashtra police.

Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar said on Friday that if anyone thinks that one's voice can be silenced by issuing threats, that person is under a "misconception".

He was speaking to reporters over the death threat sent to him on social media. He said he has complete faith in Maharashtra police.

"Every citizen of the country has the freedom to express their opinion on any subject. However, if someone thinks that by issuing threats, one's voice can be silenced, then it is his misconception," said the veteran leader.

According to NCP, 82-year-old Pawar received a message on social media that read "he will meet the same fate as (Narendra) Dabholkar soon".

Narendra Dabholkar, who fought against superstitious beliefs, was shot dead by two bike-borne assailants during his morning walk in Pune on August 20, 2013.

"I've full faith in the capability of the police who are entrusted to look after law and order of the state and that is why I am not worried about it," said Mr Pawar.

He added that those who have the reins of the state cannot avoid responsibility.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)