Cannot Write Judgments In 'Hinglish': Allahabad High Court To Trial Courts

The Allahabad High Court on Friday said that while trial courts in the state of Uttar Pradesh are at liberty to write their judgments either in Hindi or English, they cannot write judgments that are partially in English and partially in Hindi.

The bench comprising Justice Rajeev Misra and Justice Ajay Kumar said so while dismissing a criminal appeal filed by Vaid Prakash Tyagi, an informant in a dowry death case challenging the acquittal of the accused-husband.

The court said that, being a Hindi-speaking state, the very objective of writing judgments in Hindi is that ordinary litigants can understand the judgment written by the court and also the reasons assigned by the court for either allowing or rejecting their claim.

The court said that the judgment by a sessions court in Agra was a 'classic example' of judgments partially in English and partially in Hindi.

The bench directed that its judgment delivered on October 29 be placed before the chief justice for appropriate action and circulated to all judicial officers across the state with a 'hope and trust' that they will write down their judgments either in Hindi or in English.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)