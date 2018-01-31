Cannabis Worth Rs 87 Lakh Seized Near Indo-Nepal Border In Bihar Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested Intezar Alam, a resident of Raxaul police station area in the district, and recovered nine packets of charas from his possession.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT One person has been arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in connection with the case. (File) Motihari: One person has been arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Champaran district with more than four kilogrammes of charas worth over Rs 80 lakh, officials said in Bihar's Motihari today.



Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested Intezar Alam, a resident of Raxaul police station area in the district, and recovered nine packets of charas from his possession yesterday night, SSB Deputy Commandant Amit Kumar said.



He said Alam, who supplied drugs in the area, had obtained the contraband from Nepal and was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with the nine packets, containing 4.35 kg of charas, when he was nabbed.



The narcotic substance recovered from his possession is worth about Rs 87 lakh in the international market, the Deputy Commandant said adding that Alam has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau at Patna after preliminary interrogation.









One person has been arrested near the Indo-Nepal border in Champaran district with more than four kilogrammes of charas worth over Rs 80 lakh, officials said in Bihar's Motihari today.Acting on a tip-off, a team of Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) personnel arrested Intezar Alam, a resident of Raxaul police station area in the district, and recovered nine packets of charas from his possession yesterday night, SSB Deputy Commandant Amit Kumar said.He said Alam, who supplied drugs in the area, had obtained the contraband from Nepal and was travelling in an auto-rickshaw with the nine packets, containing 4.35 kg of charas, when he was nabbed. The narcotic substance recovered from his possession is worth about Rs 87 lakh in the international market, the Deputy Commandant said adding that Alam has been handed over to the Narcotics Control Bureau at Patna after preliminary interrogation.