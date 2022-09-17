



Breaking News

Cancel Tejashwi Yadav's Bail For Threatening Officers: CBI To Court

The CBI today moved a special court in Delhi seeking cancellation of bail granted to Bihar deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav over his press conference where he allegedly threatened some officers of the central probe agency.

The CBI contended before the court that Tejashwi Yadav had threatened the CBI officials in connection with the IRCTC scam case, thereby influencing the case.

The court has issued a notice to Mr Yadav, seeking his response to the CBI's plea.