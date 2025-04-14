"Far Superior": Canada-Based Preacher Praises India's Aviation Sector

A good trip should include enjoyable activities, a much-needed respite from daily routine, and most importantly a good aviation experience. A Canada-based preacher appears to have had just that, and he can't stop praising India's aviation sector.



Rev. Joash P. Thomas posted a picture of a conveyor belt from one of India's domestic airports on Thread saying, “India's domestic air travel infrastructure today is far superior to that of North America's.”



“We North Americans like to think we're #1 in everything but as someone who flies frequently across the world,” Mr Thomas noted.



“The efficiency and passenger experience here is just next level,” he said.

Mr Thomas' post attracted mixed views from users.

One user agreed with the post and said, “Our metro railway infrastructure or what u Americans call subways are far superior clean and modern as well ...and may i add better than american ones.”

A second user added, “Indian airports, malls, cinema theatre, cafés, clothes boutiques, overall clothes shopping for western clothes even, utensils, wooden craftsmanship and most importantly the general IQ of educated folks are truly world-class!”



“This is so true. My experience travelling across US & Canada has been so poor. Indian airports like Mumbai, Delhi, Blr, Hyd, Chennai, Goa are wayyy better. Also the new look Air India is stunning,” a third user said.



But not everyone agreed.

One pointed out that India still had “miles to go.”

“A country is called developed country when its remote village looks like the cities they have. Sorry to say the kind of corruption we have we are way far behind,” the user added.

In November 2024, Kiki Chen, who uses the Instagram handle "chromaticcharms," said she was impressed by the creativity used in the design of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport's Terminal-2 (T2).

A social media post, shared by Ms Chen at the time, featured the Nicobar Lounge, event spaces, and entertainment sections, among other things. “Can't believe I was in the airport in India,” she said.

UNESCO has named the Terminal-2 (T2) of Bengaluru's Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) as one of the ‘World's Most Beautiful Airports.' It is the only airport in India to have been recognised with this title.

It was built in partnership with designers Abu Jani/Sandeep Khosla and landscape architects Grant Associates. The UNESCO Prix Versailles also awarded the KIA T2 the 'World Special Prize for an Interior 2023.