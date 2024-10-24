IIT Madras Launches Aviation Safety Management Course In Collaboration With French University

IIT Madras will offer a first-of-its-kind course in Indian Civil Aviation industry on ‘Aviation Safety Management'. The institute's Pravartak Technologies Foundation will partner with L'Ecole Nationale de l'Aviation Civile (ENAC), a French university, to offer a first-of-its-kind course. The course, supported by Airbus to enhance Safety education in the region, is designed to support the rapid development of aviation safety in India.



This course is designed for professionals working in the air transport industry. It aims to train Safety Managers and Experts to lead, assess, improve and promote Safety Performance in various organisations in the Air Transport System. Working professionals in the Aviation industry, senior and mid-level managers in state authorities run aviation operators.



The course includes a two-year programme with one week per two months in-person programme during the first year and one week per month during the second year in-person programme.

The faculty will be traveling from France to conduct the courses all throughout the programme. The course includes a six-month project or dissertation.



The first batch, which will have a maximum of 30 seats, will commences during January 2025. The last date to register is December 15, 2024. Those interested in registering for this course can mail dsa@iitmpravartak.net or apply can through the following website - https://digitalskills.iitmpravartak.org.in/course_details.php?courseID=285&cart=



IITM Pravartak Technologies is a Section 8 Company housing the Technology Innovation Hub on Sensors, Networking, Actuators and Control Systems. It is funded by Department of Science and Technology, Government of India, under its National Mission on Interdisciplinary Cyber-Physical Systems and hosted by IIT Madras.