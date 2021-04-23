Canada Bans Passenger Flights From India, Pakistan For 30 Days

The measure, not applicable to cargo flights, will be effective from 0330 GMT Friday. (Representational)

Canada suspended all passenger flights from India and Pakistan on Thursday for 30 days, Transportation Minister Omar Alghabra announced, citing increased cases of Covid-19 detected in travelers arriving from these countries.

"Given the higher number of cases of Covid-19 detected in air passengers arriving in Canada from India and Pakistan... I am suspending all commercial and private passenger flights arriving in Canada from Indian and Pakistan for 30 days," Alghabra told a news conference.

The measure, which does not apply to cargo flights, will be effective at 11:30 pm Eastern Time Thursday (0330 GMT Friday).

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)