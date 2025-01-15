"Can Serve Unlimited Meals": ISKCON On Partnering With Adani Group At Maha Kumbh

The International Society for Krishna Consciousness or ISKCON, which has been providing 10,000 meals every day for the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, told NDTV that the partnership with the Adani Group will allow them to serve "unlimited meals".

Gautam Adani-led Adani Group and the ISKCON have come together to do Mahaprasad Seva which will be offered for the entire duration of the Maha Kumbh Mela, from January 13 to February 26.

"When we came here, we were doing 10,000 meals a day but then the Adani Group moved in and he partnered with us. So he is financing us this gives us the ability to do unlimited meals," said monk Sanak Sanatan Das, ISKCON.

The Mahaprasad Seva will be offered to 50 lakh devotees and the meals will be prepared in two kitchens in and outside the mela area.

The Mahaprasad will be distributed at 40 places in the Maha Kumbh area and 2,500 volunteers will be involved in this initiative.

"We have a lot of experience in that. We have a team from Chowpatty and another team from Dwarka, which during Covid distributed to millions of people. We have a huge amount of chulhas, a big chhappati machine. We have all the equipment. One chapati machine can make 10,000 chapatis in 1 hour. We are very modernised and organised," said the monk when asked about the operational logistics.

Earlier on Thursday, Gautam Adani met Guru Prasad Swami, the Chairman of ISKCON Governing Body Commission, to thank ISKCON for this initiative.

"Kumbh is a sacred place of seva, where every devotee gets involved in the name of seva to God. It is my good fortune that we are starting the 'Mahaprasad Seva' for the devotees at the Maha Kumbh in collaboration with ISKCON," said Mr Adani, adding that "with the blessings of Maa Annapurna, free food will be provided to lakhs of devotees".

Guru Prasad Swami, one of the outstanding preachers of the International Krishna Consciousness Society, said, "The Adani Group has always been a shining example of corporate responsibility and social service. What makes Gautam Adani ji outstanding is his humility -- he never waits to be called but moves forward to serve selflessly. We are extremely grateful for his contribution. His work inspires us to give back to the society and unite in the service of humanity."

The Adani Group has also collaborated with Gorakhpur-headquartered Gita Press for free distribution of one crore copies of "Aarti Sangraha" among the devotees.

महाकुम्भ भारतीय संस्कृति और धार्मिक आस्था का महायज्ञ है!



यह हमारे लिए अपार संतुष्टि का विषय है कि इस महायज्ञ में प्रतिष्ठित संस्थान गीता प्रेस के सहयोग से हम ‘आरती संग्रह' की एक करोड़ प्रतियां कुम्भ में आए श्रद्धालुओं की सेवा में निःशुल्क अर्पित कर रहे हैं।



The book, a collection of devotional hymns or aartis, is published by Gita Press and the initiative will be part of Sanatan Sahitya Seva.

