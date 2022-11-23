"If Election Commissioner Is Asked To Take On PM...": Supreme Court To Centre

On the independence of India's top poll body, the Supreme Court today had pointed "hypothesis" for the central government: “Do you think the Election Commissioner... if he's asked to take on none less than the Prime Minister — it's just example — and he doesn't come around to doing it: Will it not be a case of complete breakdown of the system?"

The Election Commissioner is "supposed to be completely insulated", the court added, and referred to how the government had spoken of appointing a "man of character".

"Character consists of various components... one particular characteristic required is independence," it noted, and then cited how “one of the Election Commissioners, in fact, resigned”. The court did not take names, rather arguing its central point that the appointment system requires "a larger body" than just the union cabinet to decide on names. "There is a dire need for change."

The five-judge Constitution bench headed by Justice KM Joseph has been hearing a petition seeking reforms in the system of appointing election commissioners. It has said “every government appoints a yes man” as the poll body chief, "irrespective of the party [in power]".

The government's lawyer submitted, “Stray instances cannot be the grounds for the court to interfere. To safeguard the position is our endeavour.”

The court stressed that it wasn't saying the system is not correct. “There should be a transparent mechanism,” it added. The court also took exception to the Centre's submission that the appointments are “always based on seniority” and that the tenure is “mostly 5 years”.

The Centre argued that the appointment process has no role in how the elections commissioners later may have differing views on matters. Citing the sheer magnitude of the system, it contended, "The whole mechanism doesn't permit that somebody could go rogue." It stressed the "independence of the institution" and not of just the individual.

The court yesterday said that it wants a Chief Election Commissioner like the late TN Seshan, known for aggressive electoral reforms from 1990 to 1996.