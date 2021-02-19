"Can Discuss Farm Laws Clause By Clause": Agriculture Minister To NDTV

Narendra Singh Tomar said the centre is willing to discuss farm laws clause by clause

Even as farmers protests in the national capital continues, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar today told NDTV that a legitimate debate on the issue across the table will only lead to a solution and appealed once again to the farmers' union to come forward for talks. He said he is ready for detailed talks clause by clause on the farm laws.

"The government is committed to the cause of the farmers. As far as the agitations go, we have spoken for several rounds... Once again through the media we want to appeal that they should come forward for talks again. We will discuss the laws clause by clause," Mr Tomar told NDTV at an event in Guwahati on Friday.

"They have to tell us where are the problem now. We will talk in details, but talks have to happen sitting across the table. There is no use of talking in air. Talks and negotiations happen through logical arguments and we are ready for it. When we discuss logically then only we will lead to a decision. If there is no legitimate argument, how can there be a solution?" Mr Tomar said.

Mr Tomar was in Guwahati for two days. He attended the BJP's core committee meeting for the Assam election on Friday, as he is the party's minister in-charge for the Assam election, less than two months away.

He did not reveal much about the Assam election strategies.

"I want to appeal to the people of this country that please see this through the frame of a poor farmer and you will see so many people are writing in newspapers in favour of the new farm laws," Mr Tomar said.

He distributed farm machines to the farmers in Assam during a ceremonial distribution programme organised by the Agriculture Department in Guwahati.

Mr Tomar said the farm sector's contribution to India's growth kept declining since independence despite reforms. "Apart from the agriculture sector, in other sectors, foreign and private investments were allowed, so the growth was better, but it was not allowed in the agriculture sector. We will take investments to villages," Mr Tomar said.

The minister said small-scale farmers do not properly get minimum support price or MSP facility. "The government has decided to make 10,000 farmer producer organisations (FPOs) for which Rs 6,850 crore will be spent and this will be fruitful for farmers of the country," Mr Tomar added." Tomar said, adding atmanirbhar villages can help to fulfil Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision to achieve the goal of making an Atmanirbhar Bharat.

"To make villages self-reliant, it is important to focus on small farmers. Most farmers are small and marginal ones in the country. They can earn profit only when attracted to valuable produce, connected to new technology and linked to the market," Mr Tomar said.