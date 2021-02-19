Campaigning For Civic Polls In Gujarat Ends, Voting On February 21

Counting of votes for these polls will take place in February 23. (Representational)

Campaigning for polls to civic corporations in six major cities of Gujarat ended on Friday with voting scheduled for February 21.

Counting of votes for these polls in Ahmedabad, Rajkot, Vadodara, Surat, Bhavnagar and Jamnagar will take place in February 23.

While the BJP is playing the "development" card, the Congress, which has been out of power in these local bodies for a long time now, has been citing "lack of amenities" and the recent fuel price hike to turn the tide.

The last day of campaigning saw Gujarat BJP chief CR Paatil leading a well-attended road show on a 22-kilometre route from Naroda to Khadia here, with state minister Pradeepsinh Jadeja and Rajya Sabha MP Narhari Amin taking part.

Mr Paatil said such events were held by the party in all the cities going to polls, including in Rajkot, where motorcycle rallies were organised in all 18 wards.

Citing huge crowds, Mr Paatil said, "People are in our favour because of our track record and good governance."

For the Congress, its state unit chief Amit Chavda led a rally in Vadodara, marked by placards criticisng the BJP led-government at the Centre for fuel and LPG price hikes and state government for bad roads and contaminated water, while leader of opposition in the state Assembly Paresh Dhanani campaigned in Jamnagar.

"Not just in Vadodara, people living in other cities are reeling under price rise, rampant corruption and unemployment. People are not getting clean water despite paying high taxes under BJP rule. There is absolutely no development in sectors like education and health care. I am sure people will vote for change this time," Mr Chavda said.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), claiming to be the alternative to the BJP and the Congress, took part in the campaigning with roadshows, and said Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal would address voters through Facebook live on Friday at 9:30 pm.

The other major party in the fray is Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM, which, on debut, has fielded 21 candidates in six wards in Ahmedabad.