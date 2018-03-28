Government Asks Facebook For Details By April 7 On Alleged User Data Leak

The Ministry of Communications and Information Technology has asked the social media giant for a report by April 7.
The ministry has listed questions for Facebook, which include - whether the personal data of Indian voters and users has been compromised by Cambridge Analytica and whether agencies using Facebook data were "engaged by any entities to manipulate the Indian electoral process".
Last Friday, the government had sent a notice asking for details relating to the data breach to Cambridge Analytica.
The latest letter comes on the back of new details given by a whistleblower on Cambridge Analytica's work in India. According to details provided by Christopher Wylie, the firm did election-related analysis for many parties in India and also provided caste analysis for "a national party" and the Janata Dal United.
The explosive details were tweeted by Wylie, a former Cambridge Analytica employee who testified before British lawmakers on Tuesday and told them that Congress was a client of the disgraced firm.
Mark Zuckerberg also said in an interview that Facebook was committed to stopping interference in elections in India.