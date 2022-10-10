Calm Returns After Violence In Kolkata; BJP Bengal President Arrested

Security was tightened after clashes broke out between two communities in the Mominpore area of Kolkata

Calm has returned to the Mominpore area of Kolkata after clashes between two communities on Saturday allegedly over putting up flags. Stone-pelting was reported and some houses were damaged. A massive police contingent was rushed to the disturbed area and the situation was brought under control. Police sources have denied the allegation of police inaction made by BJP. Police said, 38 people have been arrested so far. Additionally, five people, including BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar, were arrested. Mr Majumdar was on his way to visit the affected area today, when he was stopped by the police.

Authorities said police deployment will continue in the area.

There was a ruckus at Ekbalpore Police Station late last night. According to reports, a large number of people had surrounded the police station, following which, security was tightened.

Mr Majumdar alleged that police were not taking any action as houses belonging to a certain community were being attacked.

BJP's Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of the Opposition in Bengal, said that he had written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Bengal Governor La Ganeshan, demanding deployment of central forces in the area.

Speaking to mediapersons before his arrest, Mr Majumdar alleged: "The role of the police is deplorable. Just a few days ago, we all had seen how overtly proactive police were in trying to thwart BJP's march to Nabanna (the state secretariat). None of that was visible in containing the Mominpore violence. If Bengal Police are unable to bring the situation under control, we demand that the state administration seek help from central forces."

Commenting on his arrest, Mr Majumdar said: "I was arrested from Chingrighata, which was neither anywhere near the disturbed area nor was Section 144 in force there. Yet, I was arrested just to make sure that the larger conspiracy hatched by Bengal's ruling party Trinamool Congress to stoke communal disharmony in the state does not get exposed."

Reacting to Mr Majumdar's arrest, Mr Adhikari tweeted: "In order to sweep the shameful Mominpur violence under the rug, @MamataOfficial has ordered @KolkataPolice to arrest @BJP4Bengal President @DrSukantaBJP at Chingrighata on the way to Mominpur. Try as much as you can, but you can't stop BJP."

Mr Adhikari said: "I apprehend that as the West Bengal government is reluctant to act against the perpetrators, this time as well, because they belong to a certain community, this time too this may flare up and start to spread across the state, resulting in loss of lives and property. The state government has already meekly surrendered in front of the wrath of the goons who have taken over Ekbalpore Police Station."

Sharing a visual from the violence, BJP leader Amit Malviya blamed the West Bengal government. "Under Mamata Banerjee as Home Minister, Kolkata has become completely unsafe, communal riots have become common," he tweeted.