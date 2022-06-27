"Called Me 'Nikamma' Earlier Too...": Sachin Pilot On Ashok Gehlot's Jibe

Congress's Sachin Pilot today appeared to brush off Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot's remark on his rebellion of 2020 after a related case came up in court.

"Earlier also, Ashok Gehlot had said many things about me like 'Nakara', 'Nikamma' (useless, idle). He is an experienced, senior person, a father figure so I do not take offence... Right now my focus is to bring back our government in the state,"Mr Pilot told reporters in Tonk.

Talking about a court notice to Union minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat in a case of horse-trading allegations, Mr Gehlot had said, "You yourself conspired to topple the government. Now that you are taking the name of Sachin Pilot ji, that he erred, which proves it further, you yourself put the stamp on the fact that you were hand-in-glove with him".