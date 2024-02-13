Calcutta High Court Takes Note Of Sex Assault Allegations In Bengal's Sandeshkhali

The matter will come up for hearing on February 20

Observing that it is "very disturbed" at the happenings in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali, the Calcutta High Court on Tuesday took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women "at gunpoint" and transfer of tribal land there and directed issuance of notice to the state authorities.

Justice Apurba Sinha Roy said that he was "very disturbed" at what was going on in Sandeshkhali, stating that it was disappointing.

Observing that he was pained on seeing media reports on the issue, Justice Sinha Roy took suo motu cognisance of allegations of sexual assault on women "at gunpoint" and transfer of land of tribal people there in violation of laws.

He directed the registrar general of the high court to issue notice to the state, the inspector general of police, the DIG of Barasat range, the superintendent of police and the district magistrate of North 24 Parganas district.

The matter will come up for hearing on February 20, he directed.

The court said that it also learnt from media reports that violence was allegedly perpetrated on innocent people to take away their properties.

Justice Sinha Roy appointed advocate Jayanta Narayan Chatterjee as the amicus curiae to assist the court in the matter.

Public prosecutor Debasish Roy, representing the state, was present before the court.

He told the court that the Advocate General would be best placed to make submissions in the matter on the appointed date of hearing.

Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district has been rocked by protests over the issue in the last few days.

