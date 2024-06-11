Calcutta High Court Asks CISF To Check If Bengal Police CCTV Cameras Invade Ex-BJP MP's Privacy

The Calcutta High Court requested a report by July 3.

The Calcutta High Court on Tuesday directed the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF), which is in charge of former BJP MP Arjun Singh's security, to ascertain whether the CCTV cameras installed by the West Bengal Police in front of his house are infringing on his privacy.

Singh, who sought re-election from Barrackpore Lok Sabha seat was defeated this time, alleged in his petition that CCTV cameras installed outside his house by the state police were infringing on his privacy.

The court directed the CISF to approach the state police to ascertain the complaint.

Justice Amrita Sinha directed the CISF to seek access to the CCTV cameras installed in front of Singh's house.

She also asked the force to file a report before the court in this regard on the next date of hearing on July 3.

The court noted that in a report filed by the CISF, it stated that some cameras installed on street poles in front of Singh's house are 360-degree rotating types and that it has not yet been able to ascertain in which direction these are focused.

A report by the state police stated that the cameras were installed in 2021 to prevent crime, law and order issues, track criminals and keep vigil on strangers..

It stated that 214 CCTV cameras were installed at 76 points in the Barrackpore police commissionerate area based on their strategic value and no new CCTV camera has been installed recently.

The police report further said that a surveillance project is underway in which 166 CCTV cameras will be installed in the commissionerate area, within which Singh's residence is located in Jagaddal.