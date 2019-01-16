Cake Loot, Bar Dancers At Events To Celebrate Mayawati's Birthday

Bar dancers were called in to perform and they grooved on regional songs in Damoh.

While Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati kept her 63rd birthday celebrations on Tuesday strictly low-key, some of her supporters clearly didn't get the message.

At one event organized by BSP workers at Uttar Pradesh's Amroha, a grand 63 kg cake was ordered, which was eventually mauled by the guests. Instead of waiting for their share, people went straight for the cake and were seen on camera grabbing chunks of it with their hands.

A video of the "cake loot" is widely being shared online. Watch:

In another part of the state, BSP legislator from Pathariyan Ram Bai Singh and other party workers threw a lavish party for the people of Damoh to celebrate their leader's birthday.

Bar dancers were called in to perform and they grooved on regional songs like "Teri Aakhya Ka Yo Kajal" among others. A huge cake was also cut and distributed among people.

BSP legislator Ram Bai Singh said, "We invited the people of Damoh for the birthday celebration event of our respected leader Mayawati ji. I ensured them that since they have chosen me as their representative; they will never face any problem in the future."

Earlier in the day, Mayawati said that since the BSP and the SP are fighting the Lok Sabha elections together, the biggest gift for her would be the victory of all gathbandhan (alliance) candidates.



(With Inputs from ANI)