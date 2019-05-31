New Cabinet Minister Portfolios Of India 2019: Omar Abdullah's Twitter Reminder As Ministers Get Portfolios

PM Modi Cabinet 2019: Omar Abdullah urged the new ministers to update their Twitter profiles.

As the portfolios for the new ministers in Prime Minister Narendra Modi's cabinet were announced on Friday, Jammu and Kashmir politician Omar Abdullah urged them to update their Twitter handles.

The top four ministers in the cabinet were yet profiles on Twitter.

Amit Shah, who played a crucial role in the return of the BJP at the centre, is the new Home Minister in the new government while incumbent Rajnath Singh has moved to Defence, another high-profile ministry. On Twitter, he still describes himself as the "National President of Bharatiya Janata Party / President, Gujarat Cricket Association".

"Time for all the ministers to update their twitter bios," the National Conference leader tweeted.

Time for all the ministers to update their twitter bios. — Omar Abdullah (@OmarAbdullah) May 31, 2019

Nirmala Sitharaman, who becomes India's first full-time woman Finance Minister, was the Defence Minister in the previous government. She too is yet to update her Twitter biography.

Rajnath Singh, who moved to the Defence Ministry in the South Block, has not put a Twitter bio.

Surprise inductee, former foreign secretary S Jaishankar, has been allocated the critical Ministry of External Affairs.

The Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday announced portfolios for 24 cabinet ministers, nine Ministers of State with independent charge and 24 Ministers of State (MoS) in Union Cabinet for the 17th Lok Sabha.

Prime Minister Modi and his Council of Ministers on Thursday took the oath of office at Rashtrapati Bhavan for a second consecutive term.