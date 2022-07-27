Cabinet Composition Undecided, Eknath Shinde Heads For Delhi Again

Eknath Shinde, as the Chief Minister, hopes to retain the key portfolios

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is visiting Delhi again today to thrash out the contentious issue of the state cabinet formation, which he wants to put in place before the assembly session begins next month. He is expected reach Delhi by 9 pm and meet the top BJP leaders tomorrow. This would be Mr Shinde's fifth visit to the national capital since his oath ceremony.

Maharashtra has had a two-man cabinet since Mr Shinde and the BJP's Devendra Fadnavis took oath on June 30. The BJP and the Sena faction led by Mr Shinde have been unable to come to an understanding about the power sharing in the cabinet, sources have indicated.

While the Sena rebels who joined Mr Shinde's faction and helped him overturn the Uddhav Thackeray government expect to be rewarded, so does the BJP for its behind-the-scenes role.

The squabble over meaty berths apparently extends to the top.

Mr Shinde, as the Chief Minister, hopes to retain the key portfolios. But former Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, who has been persuaded to participate in the government as Mr Shinde's deputy by the BJP's chief strategist Amit Shah and party chief JP Nadda, also expects adequate compensation in terms of his role, sources indicated.

Sena rebel camp spokesperson Deepak Kesarkar, however, denied reports of any disagreement. Eknath Shinde did not take questions regarding his visit at a media briefing held after the Cabinet meeting this afternoon.

Earlier today, Mr Shinde wished Uddhav Thackeray on his birthday amid the battle between the two over the control of the Shiv Sena.

"Happy Birthday to Hon'ble Shri Uddhavji Thackeray, Former Chief Minister of Maharashtra. May they have a long and healthy life, pray at the feet of Mother Jagdamba..." read a rough translation of his tweet in Marathi.

Mr Thackeray, who turns 62 today, is meeting supporters at his residence since morning. Sources said he has asked them to sign pledges of loyalty in the backdrop of the rebellion that led to several of his ministers deserting him.

Yesterday, taking a swipe at Mr Shinde, Mr Thackeray said when he was recovering from a major neck surgery that left him temporarily unable to use his limbs, he heard reports that "some were praying for my health and others were praying that he stayed unwell".

The matter of who is the real leader of the Shiv Sena is pending with the Election Commission, which has asked both leaders to prove majority.

Team Thackeray has challenged the order in the Supreme Court, contending that the poll panel cannot decide which the "real" Shiv Sena unless the Supreme Court takes a call on the disqualification notices moved by the two factions against each other.