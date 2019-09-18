Cabinet Approves Productivity Bonus For Railway Employees: Prakash Javadekar

It would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Prakash Javadekar said.

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

It would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Prakash Javadekar said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.