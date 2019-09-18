Cabinet Approves Productivity Bonus For Railway Employees: Prakash Javadekar

This is for the sixth consecutive year that productivity linked bonus is being given to railway employees.

All India | | Updated: September 18, 2019 15:42 IST
It would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Prakash Javadekar said.


New Delhi: 

The Cabinet on Wednesday approved 78-day wages as productivity bonus to railway employees, Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said.

It would benefit 11 lakh employees and would cost the exchequer Rs 2,000 crore, Prakash Javadekar said.



