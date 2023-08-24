Cab Crashes Into Wall Of Minister Kiren Rijiju's Home, Leaves Gaping Hole

The minister's residence is on Krishna Menon Marg in New Delhi

A cab rammed into the wall of Union Minister Kiren Rijiju's Delhi home yesterday, creating a big hole and setting off alarm bells in the security establishment.

Visuals showed the damaged car and the hole in the wall of the minister's residence on Krishna Menon Marg in central Delhi.

Cab driver Rahim Khan said he and his family members were travelling to Nuh in Haryana. On the way, a bus hit his cab, sending it crashing into the wall of the minister's home.

Following the incident, officers of security agencies questioned Mr Khan in detail before letting him go.

Kiren Rijiju, a former Law Minister, is now the cabinet minister for Earth Sciences in the Narendra Modi government. He represents Arunachal West in Lok Sabha.