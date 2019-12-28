'Bring It On': Arvind Kejriwal's Response To BJP Criticism

Arvind Kejriwal's response to criticism comes as the BJP faces accusations of crushing dissent (File)

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal today indicated that he has an open mind to criticism, even if it is from the BJP. "I want the people to conduct a strict evaluation of our work, find our shortcomings, and provide suggestions so that we can do better," the Chief Minister tweeted, as the BJP announced that it was releasing its 'charge-sheet' against the government.

"Our culture teaches us to keep our critics close," read the tweet by the Chief Minister. ""I will read their charges. If there are any good suggestions, we will implement it," added Mr Kejriwal, whose Aam Aadmi Party won 67 of Delhi's 70 seats last time. This time, AAP has adopted "70 out of 70" as its slogan.

Mr Kejriwal's response to criticism comes as the BJP faces accusations of crushing dissent over the new citizenship law and the National Register of Citizens.

Over the last weeks, as protests mushroomed across the country, the police in BJP-ruled states like Uttar Pradesh and Assam - and Delhi where they are under the control of the Centre -- have been on an overdrive.

Opposition leaders and the civil society have accused them of using excessive force. In Uttar Pradesh, 21 people have died, five have died in Assam. In Mangalore, Karnataka - another BJP-ruled state - two persons died.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath had ordered a crackdown on protesters in his state, ordering that they be made to pay for the public property in his state.

Justifying the measure, a tweet from his office yesterday read, ""Every rioter is shocked. Every troublemaker is shocked. Everybody has fallen silent after seeing the strictness of the Yogi Adityanath government. "

Delhi was the epicentre of the riots on December 16 as students of Jamia and locals hit the streets against the new law. Violence during the protest had brought police action in the campus, triggering student protests across the country. Four days later, protests were held across 10 states.

Assembly polls will be held in Delhi early next year, in which the BJP is attempting to expand its footprint. The party won just three seats in the 2015 elections.