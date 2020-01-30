Chhattisgarh To Be Fifth State To Pass Anti-CAA Resolution

Chhattisgarh is likely to table the resolution during the budget session of the assembly, parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey said.

Protests have erupted across the country over the Citizenship Amendment Act.

Raipur:

The Congress-led Chhattisgarh government is likely to table a resolution against the Citizenship Amendment Act, becoming the fifth state to do so. 

Chhattisgarh is likely to table the resolution during the budget session of the assembly, parliamentary affairs minister Ravindra Choubey said. Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel also wrote a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, making a formal appeal in this regard.

Mr Choubey said the Act was "against the sentiments of the people of Chhattisgarh".

Kerala, West Bengal and Congress-ruled states Rajasthan and Punjab have already adopted resolutions against act, calling it discriminatory.

"Chhattisgarh is witnessing massive protests against the act. The state originally has inhabitants belonging to Scheduled Tribes, Scheduled Castes, OBCs," Mr Baghel said in his letter to PM Modi.

"A huge chunk of the state's population lives below poverty line, are landless and illiterate. They will surely face difficulties in fulfilling the formalities required by the Act. The CAA erodes the Constitution's fundamental structure on secularism," the chief minister wrote.

Citizenship Amendment Actanti-CAA resolutionChhattisgarh

