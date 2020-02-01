Will Continue Fight Against CAA Till It Is Repealed, Says Bhim Army Chief

Chandrashekhar Azad had been jailed for protesting against the Citizenship Amendment Act.Act.

Attacking the centre over the controversial Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), Bhim Army chief Chandrashekhar Azad said on Saturday that a democratic country runs according to the will of the people, not by the whims and fancies of the BJP and RSS.

Addressing an anti-CAA rally in Thiruvananthapuram, Chandrashekhar Azad sought withdrawal of the "black law" and said his fight would continue till it is repealed and the government apologises.

At the protest, Chandrashekhar Azad read out the preamble to the Constitution and said no one would be sent to detention centres.

"If someone has any false impression that this country can be run according to the whims and fancies of BJP and RSS, they are wrong. This is a democratic country and it will run according to the will of the people," Chandrashekhar Azad said.

"Bharat is a great nation. The beauty of this country lies in its diversity. The unity in this diversity made our country. I can see that togetherness in Kerala today," he said.

Taking a dig at Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chandrashekhar Azad said, "The watchman of the house has started asking for proof from the owner." He said the people asked for development and a

corruption-free government but "they made us protest in the streets.

"Just like we fought and declared at the historic steps of Jsma Masjid in Delhi, I would like to say, no citizen, none of our brothers will be taken to any detention centres," Chandrashekhar Azad said.

Chandrashekhar Azad said the people of Delhi's Shaheen Bagh have inspired the country to protest peacefully.

"Our sisters at Shaheen Bagh have inspired us, resulting in the creation of other Shaheen Bhags across the country, " he said.

