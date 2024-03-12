Amit Shah's Counter-Strike Amid Opposition Protests Over Citizenship Law

Amit Shah has hit back at the Opposition amid the row over CAA implementation

Countering the Opposition's charge over the implementation of the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Home Minister Amit Shah today said the Congress had opposed the law for "appeasement" and "vote bank politics".

"We had said we would bring CAA. Congress has opposed CAA. Since Independence, the Congress and the makers of the Constitution had promised that we would give citizenship to refugees from Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Pakistan who suffered atrocities there. But the Congress opposed this due to appeasement and vote bank politics," he said at a meeting of the BJP's social media volunteers.

The Home Minister said crores of people fled to India from Pakistan and Bangladesh to "save their religion and honour", but did not get citizenship. "Without citizenship, they would suffer insults in their own country. Narendra Modi has honoured Hindus, Buddhists, Jains and Sikhs by granting them citizenship," he said.

Mr Shah said the BJP-led central government has worked to ensure a dignified life for these refugees. "We have acted to protect their culture, language, their religion and the honour of the women in their family," he said. "From now on, every refugee in this country has the same right as you or me."

The Home Minister's sharp counter-attack comes amid an Opposition charge over the implementation of the citizenship law.

The main Opposition Congress has questioned the timing of CAA's implementation, accusing the BJP of trying to polarise voters ahead of elections. Party president Mallikarjun Kharge has termed it "BJP's desperate attempt at divisive politics".

Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee has warned people against applying for citizenship under the new law. "BJP leaders say CAA gives you rights. But the moment you apply for citizenship, you become illegal migrants and you will lose your rights. You will lose rights and be taken to detention camps. Please think before you apply," she has said. "Have you ever heard of citizenship based on religion? This is an insult of humanity," the West Bengal Chief Minister has added.

DMK president and Tamil Nadu Chief Minister has said CAA is "divisive" and against India's pluralism and secularism.

Under the new law, non-Muslim migrants from Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan fleeing religious persecution can seek Indian citizenship. Persons from Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi or Christian communities from these countries, who entered India on or before December 31, 2014, can seek citizenship under the law.