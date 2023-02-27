Bypolls In Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand And Bengal Today, Results On March 2

The results of the bypolls will be out on March 2.

Bypolls are being held in Tamil Nadu, Jharkhand and West Bengal today amid tight security. The bypolls were necessitated in Erode (East) Assembly constituency (Tamil Nadu) and West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency after the death of the sitting MLAs whereas the by-election in Jharkhand's Ramgarh assembly constituency is being held after the disqualification of sitting Congress legislator.

The Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu witnessed a high-voltage campaign with top leaders of the ruling DMK, including Chief Minister M K Stalin and AIADMK's K Palaniswami canvassing votes for the respective candidates. The DMK-Congress alliance has fielded former Union Minister EVKS Elangovan, who is the father of E Thirumahan Everaa who represented the constituency.

For the byelection in Jharkhand, the Congress has fielded the husband of Congress legislator Mamta Devi who was disqualified following her conviction in a criminal case. The All Jharkhand Students Union has nominated its leader Sunita Choudhary. Apart from the two leaders, 18 candidates, including 14 Independents, are contesting the by-election.

In West Bengal's Sagardighi assembly constituency, candidates of the ruling Trinamool Congress, opposition BJP and the Congress-Left alliance are the main contestants. The Trinamool Congress has fielded Debashish Banerjee and the BJP's candidate is Dilip Saha. The Left-supported Congress candidate is Bayron Biswas.

The results of the bypolls will be out on March 2.