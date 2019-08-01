By-Polls For Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh Rajya Sabha Seats On August 26

In Rajasthan, by-election is being conducted following the death of Madan Lal Saini (Representational)

By-elections to one Rajya Sabha seat each in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan will be held on August 26, the Election Commission of India (ECI) said on Thursday.

There are two casual vacancies in Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, elections for which will be conducted on August 26. Counting of votes will be held on the same day, the poll body said in a statement.

In Rajasthan, the by-election is being conducted following the death of Madan Lal Saini on June 24, while Uttar Pradesh lawmaker Neeraj Shekhar resigned from his post on July 15, thus creating vacancies.

According to the ECI, issue of notifications will begin on August 7 and the last date to file nominations is August 14.

Scrutiny of nominations will be held on August 16, and applicants can withdraw their candidature till August 19, the ECI said.

