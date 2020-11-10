By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Bypolls Results Of 58 Seats In 11 States Today, All Eyes On Madhya Pradesh

Counting of votes in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh, where Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's defection to the BJP earlier this year with 22 MLAs led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs eight more MLAs for a simple majority. The Congress has 87 legislators in the House.
In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath government - which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly - is contesting on seven seats - six of which it had won in the last election.
Besides, counting of votes will be held in eight seats in Gujarat, one seat in Haryana, one seat in Chhattisgarh which was with Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress; two seats in Jharkhand which were held by the Congress and its ally JMM; and two seats in Karnataka which were with Congress and the JD(S) will also witness counting of votes.
Votes will be counted in the northeastern states of Manipur (four seats) and Nagaland, where bypolls were held in two seats. Counting of votes will also take place for one seat in Telangana and two seats in Odisha held by the BJD and BJP.
Besides, counting of votes would take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat bypolls in Bihar, where the assembly election results will also be out on Tuesday.
Here are the Live Updates on By Election Results 2020:
