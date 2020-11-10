By Election Results 2020 Live Updates: Bypolls Results Of 58 Seats In 11 States Today, All Eyes On Madhya Pradesh

By Election Results 2020: In Madhya Pradesh, Jyotiraditya Scindia defected to the BJP with 22 MLAs.

Counting of votes in assembly byelection to 58 seats in 11 states including Madhya Pradesh, where Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia's defection to the BJP earlier this year with 22 MLAs led to the fall of the Kamal Nath government. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan needs eight more MLAs for a simple majority. The Congress has 87 legislators in the House.

In Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath government - which has a comfortable majority in the Assembly - is contesting on seven seats - six of which it had won in the last election.

Besides, counting of votes will be held in eight seats in Gujarat, one seat in Haryana, one seat in Chhattisgarh which was with Ajit Jogi's Janata Congress; two seats in Jharkhand which were held by the Congress and its ally JMM; and two seats in Karnataka which were with Congress and the JD(S) will also witness counting of votes.

Votes will be counted in the northeastern states of Manipur (four seats) and Nagaland, where bypolls were held in two seats. Counting of votes will also take place for one seat in Telangana and two seats in Odisha held by the BJD and BJP.

Besides, counting of votes would take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat bypolls in Bihar, where the assembly election results will also be out on Tuesday.

Here are the Live Updates on By Election Results 2020:

Nov 10, 2020 07:43 (IST) Patna: Strong room established at Anugrah Narayan College being opened, as counting of votes for Bihar Assembly elections to begin at 8 am pic.twitter.com/ezv9fOtHyF - ANI (@ANI) November 10, 2020

Nov 10, 2020 07:35 (IST) Bihar Assembly Election Results 2020: Nitish Kumar Or Tejashwi Yadav? Bihar Counts Soon



Apart from the bypoll results in 11 states, counting of votes in Bihar Assembly election will take place today. The choice is between a fourth term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a first one for his former deputy, 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and the Left alliance. Apart from the bypoll results in 11 states, counting of votes in Bihar Assembly election will take place today. The choice is between a fourth term for Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and a first one for his former deputy, 31-year-old Tejashwi Yadav, candidate of the Rashtriya Janata Dal, Congress and the Left alliance.

Nov 10, 2020 07:24 (IST) Bihar Bypoll Results 2020: Counting of votes in Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat bypolls today



Counting of votes would also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat bypolls in Bihar, where the assembly election results will also be out today. Counting of votes would also take place for Valmiki Nagar Lok Sabha seat bypolls in Bihar, where the assembly election results will also be out today.

Nov 10, 2020 07:13 (IST) UP byelection results 2020: Counting of votes in 7 seats in Uttar Pradesh



Seven seats will be filled in Uttar Pradesh, with the one held by expelled BJP leader Kuldeep Singh Sengar's Unnao seat the highlight. The seat fell vacant after Kuldeep Sengar was expelled from the assembly after his conviction in the Unnao rape case in December last year.

Nov 10, 2020 07:05 (IST) Madhya Pradesh bypoll: 22 of the 28 seats fell vacant after Jyotiraditya Scindia's crossover to BJP



22 of the 28 seats in Madhya Pradesh fell vacant after Jyotiraditya Scindia's crossover in March, which triggered the fall of the Kamal Nath government and the return of the BJP. (Read full story here