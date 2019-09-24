By-Election For Satara Lok Sabha Constituency To Be Held On October 21

Election Commission has announced that by-election to the Satara Lok Sabha seat

The Election Commission has announced that by-election to the Satara Lok Sabha seat will be held on October 21 along with the Maharashtra Assembly elections.

The decision to hold the by-election was taken after the Bombay High Court decided on an election petition on the Satara Lok Sabha election. The order reached the Election Commission on Monday.

Satara MP from Nationalist Congress Party or NCP, Udayanraje Bhosale, had recently joined the Bharatiya Janata Party after resigning from the Lok Sabha.

The counting of votes will take place on October 24 when the Maharashtra Assembly election result will be declared.



Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.