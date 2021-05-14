'Not Scared': Youth Congress Chief, Questioned By Cops Over Covid Relief

Indian Youth Congress chief BV Srinivas, who has been praised on social media for his Covid relief efforts, was questioned by the Delhi Police today on allegations linked to relief material.

"We will not stop our work, we are not scared," Mr Srinivas told NDTV.

"We have not done anything wrong, if our smallest efforts can help save a life we will not stop or be scared of such PILs."

A petition against Mr Srinivas and his team alleges that politicians from different parties are involved in the illegal distribution of medicines used for Covid treatment.