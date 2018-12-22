Businessman Shot Dead in Bihar 48 Hours After Industrialist's Murder

Two businessmen were shot dead within a span of 48 hours in Bihar.

A contractor involved in a road construction project was shot dead by bike-borne assailants in Bihar's Darbhanga on Saturday.

KP Shahi, who owns a construction company, was targeted on NH 57 near Ranipur in Darbhanga.

Details of the incident are awaited.

On December 20, an industrialist who was shot dead in Vaishali district. Gunjan Khemka was targeted on his way to his factory in Hajipur, about 30 km from Patna, Vaishali Superintendent of Police Manavjit Singh Dhillon said.

His son, Gopal Khemka, is a well-known businessman in Patna.

Opposition RJD and Congress leaders have targeted Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for the rise in crime and total collapse of law and order.

"There is no law and order in Bihar. It is free for all for criminals and they do as per their will," RJD spokesperson Bhai Virendar said.