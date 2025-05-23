Bus Driver Suffers Heart Attack, Conductor Applies Brakes With His Hands

A major accident was averted in Tamil Nadu's Dindigul district on Friday, when an alert conductor of a private bus pressed the brakes of the moving vehicle with his hands after the driver suffered a heart attack.

The driver died on the spot.

Visuals of the incident shows the driver collapsing on his seat, as the vehicle continues to move. Officials said 35 passengers were travelling in the bus at that time.

The incident took place on a private bus.

On seeing the driver collapse, the conductor immediately rushes towards him, removes his sling bag and bends forward to apply the brakes with his hands.

As the bus abruptly comes to a halt, a female passenger sitting alone in the front gets thrown out of her seat. While some passengers leave their seats to find out what went wrong, others rush to the driver's rescue.

After the conductor manages to switch off the vehicle engine, he helps the passengers to straighten the driver's body

Officials said all the passengers were safe.