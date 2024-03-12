Bus Driver Shot At During Robbery Bid On Highway. Kept Driving For 30 Km

The incident took place on the Amravati-Nagpur highway

A Maharashtra minibus driver was on Monday shot at during a robbery attempt but he kept driving for 30 kilometres to save the passengers in the vehicle.

The incident took place on National Highway 6 when the driver, along with 17 members of the family, was travelling from Amravati to Nagpur after visiting a temple.

The police have formed four teams to find the accused.

According to the driver, Khomdev Kawade, the robbers were in a car and tried to stop them by firing at the minibus. He said that he received injuries in his hand but did not stop the minibus and drove it to a police station, after about 30 kilometers.

Three other passengers were also injured and they were admitted to a hospital in Tivsa.

He said that the robbers were in a Bolero SUV that had an Uttar Pradesh registration number.

"While coming from Amravati, there was a car, a Bolero, behind us and it kept following us. I don't remember the exact registration number but it was from UP," Mr Kawade said.

"I gave them the space to go ahead twice but they did not overtake," he said.

"After some time, they fired at me. The first time, they missed the shot, but the second time it hit my hand," Mr Kawade said, adding that the incident took place near Nandgaon Peth.