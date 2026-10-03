<i>Burqa</i> Row Triggers Nurses' Protest At Jammu Hospital, Panel Set Up For Probe

Nursing interns at Government Medical College and Hospital in Doda staged a protest alleging they were barred from wearing burqa (veil) inside the Gynaecology Department's labour room.

The protest erupted on Wednesday against Dr Madhu Chib, Head of the Gynaecology Department at Doda Medical College, after she allegedly asked a nursing student to leave the labour room for wearing a veil. The interns boycotted work and held a demonstration inside the hospital premises.

"On Thursday, we saw two students made to stand outside the labour room on the same grounds," a protesting intern said, terming it interference in their religious matters.

The standoff was called off after the hospital administration intervened. The management set up a seven-member inquiry panel to look into the circumstances leading to the protest.

Hospital has set up a 7-member panel to probe burqa row

Dr Irfan Tassaduq, incharge medical superintendent, clarified that Dr Chib had only asked the interns to tighten their loose clothing and wear a gown over it as per the protocol mandated for labour rooms and operation theatres. He added that even doctors have to follow strict hygiene protocols in such sensitive areas where the risk of infection to patients is high.

Even though the protest has ended, the row has triggered political reactions. Doda legislator Mehraj Malik took up the matter with Health Minister Sakina Itoo, while National Conference chief spokesperson Tanvir Sadiq said the Constitution guarantees citizens the right to freely practice religion.

"Whether a woman chooses to wear a hijab or not is a matter of her personal choice and autonomy, and no one should impose restrictions on it," Sadiq said.