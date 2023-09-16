Bureaucrats Tina Dabi And Pradeep Gawande Become Parents, Welcome Baby Boy

The 2015 Indian Administrative Services topper welcomed her first child in a hospital in Jaipur.

Indian Administrative Service (IAS) couple Tina Dabi and Pradeep Gawande embraced parenthood for the first time as they welcomed a baby boy on Friday, September 15, as per a report by India Today. The 2015 Indian Administrative Services topper welcomed her first child in a hospital in Jaipur.

Several people on social media posted congratulatory wishes for the couple.

Notably, Tina Dabi met Pradeep Gawande, a 2013 batch IAS officer during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was Dr Gawande who proposed to her. The couple got married on April 22 last year in a private ceremony in Rajasthan with her family and close friends in attendance.

A few weeks back, she posted a series of images along with a heartfelt message, bidding goodbye to the Jaisalmer district before leaving for her maternity leave. Before becoming the district collector of Jaisalmer, Tina Dabi was the joint secretary in the Rajasthan finance department.

''Truly blessed to have got an opportunity to serve this wonderful district for one year as its District Collector and Magistrate. Sharing glimpses of some cherished moments spent in the district,'' she wrote while sharing the pictures.

Tina Dabi, a graduate of Delhi's Lady Shri Ram College, shot to the spotlight in 2015 after she became the first Dalit to top the prestigious civil services exam, that too in the first attempt.

Her short-lived marriage to Athar Aamir Khan also made national headlines. Mr Khan had secured the second rank in the 2015 UPSC exams. The duo met during their training period after their examination, fell in love, and got married in 2018. The inter-faith wedding which was attended by several top politicians became a huge point of discussion on social media.

Ms. Dabi and Mr Khan officially got divorced in August 2021 after a family court in Jaipur granted their request.