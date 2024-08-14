Bullseye! India's Homegrown Glide Bomb 'Gaurav' Hits Target 100 Km Away

Glide bomb 'Gaurav' relies on aerodynamics, winglets, trajectory and majorly on inertial navigation

A new homegrown, long-range glide bomb called 'Gaurav' hit a target more than 100 km away, marking a huge success in its development journey. The trials are complete now and serial production can begin.

Developed by the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) along with partners including Adani Defence and Aerospace, this stand-off glide bomb could be a gamechanger for the Indian Air Force (IAF).

'Gaurav' was dropped from a Sukhoi-30MKI fighter jet. It weighs 1 tonne and can be fitted with many types of warheads.

The glide bomb hit the target 100 km away with pinpoint accuracy, despite not having its own motor for powered flight - since it's a bomb, not a missile.

The bomb relies on aerodynamics, its winglets, the trajectory it is dropped, and majorly on inertial navigation.

'Gaurav' can be used in a mission like the airstrike on a terror camp deep inside Pakistan's Balakot in February 2019. At that time the IAF had used Israeli SPICE glide bombs. The new Indian glide bomb can penetrate hardened structures, among other types of targets.

The bomb uses a mix of global positioning system (GPS) and inertial navigation to ensure it strikes the right target. The DRDO made the navigation component.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO, the IAF, and the industry for the successful flight test of the glide bomb. He described the successful test as a major milestone in the country's effort to develop homegrown defence technologies for strengthening the capability of the armed forces.

The Secretary of Department of Defence (Research and Development), and DRDO Chairman Samir V Kamat congratulated the entire team on conducting the successful trial.