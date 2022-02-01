Bulli Bai App Case Accused Moves Sessions Court For Bail

Shweta Singh and Mayank Rawat were arrested by Mumbai police's cyber cell from Uttarakhand

Shweta Singh, an accused in the case pertaining to the Bulli Bai app, which targeted Muslim women by putting up their images online for 'auction', has approached sessions court for bail.

Her lawyer Chitranjan Das said the bail plea was moved last week and it is likely to be heard on Wednesday.

Earlier, a magistrate court had denied bail to Singh and co-accused Vishal Kumar Jha and Mayank Rawat.

Singh (18) and Rawat (21) were arrested by Mumbai police's cyber cell from Uttarakhand on January 5, while Jha was arrested from Bengaluru on January 4.

While rejecting their bail, the magistrate court had stated the trio had committed serious acts of "defaming womanhood" and, therefore, in the larger interest of society the personal liberty of the accused can be curtailed.

The Bulli Bai app had made public the details of several Muslim women in a bid to malign them, allowing users to participate in their 'auction'.

Meanwhile, the court is likely to pass an order on Vishal Kumar Jha's bail plea on February 5, his lawyer Shivam Deshmukh said.