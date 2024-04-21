Bulldozer Reaches Man's House After Brutal Assault On Madhya Pradesh Woman

Guna: Police bring the accused to his house in handcuffs

Bulldozer action is set to start on the house of a man who allegedly held a woman hostage, and sexually exploited and brutally tortured her in Madhya Pradesh's Guna, officials said.

The accused, Ayan Pathan, had trapped the woman in a relationship in order to make her transfer her property to him, the police said. The property was in the name of the woman's mother.

When she denied his request, he allegedly thrashed her, and sexually exploited her. A week ago, he assaulted her so badly she started screaming, and to stop her, he put chilli powder in her mouth and poured instant glue Fevikwik on her lips, the police had said.

Today, local administration officials came to the man's house with a bulldozer and pasted a notice of demolition.

After the assault, the woman was taken to a hospital in Gwalior, from where she was referred to Delhi. Her entire face was swollen with bruises. Her eyes were half shut due to the swelling.

After he was arrested, the police brought Ayan Pathan to the crime scene and recovered a belt that he used to thrash the woman, a tube of Fevikwik, and a plastic pipe, all used in the attack on the woman.

Ayan Pathan and his brother are labourers. The police said Ayan Pathan also took drugs.

"He often used to fight with others in the locality. Everyone was scared of him. The police said they have collected more evidence and filed a case including for rape," a neighbour told reporters.

Demolition of illegally constructed houses of people involved in crimes against women became popular from Uttar Pradesh, where the state government under Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath set an example to deter potential criminals in the huge state.