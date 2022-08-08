At Noida Society, Bulldozer Action Against Politician Who Abused Woman

Noida Phase 2 station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay has been suspended for his role in the case.

Bulldozers reached a Noida housing society on Monday to remove encroachment by a politician who abused a woman recently.

Authorities along with police personnel reached the Grand Omaxe Society in Sector-93 B in Noida and demolished the illegal structure at the property of Srikanth Tyagi, an alleged member of BJP's Kisan Morcha. Police have also detained Mr Tyagi's supporters who created a ruckus at the housing society following an incident involving Mr Tyagi and a woman.

A spat broke out between alleged BJP Kisan Morcha member Mr Tyagi and a woman at the Grand Omaxe Society a few days ago.

Mr Tyagi wanted to plant some saplings but the woman objected to it citing a violation of rules. Mr Tyagi, however, claimed he was within his rights to do so.

Videos of the incident went viral on social media showing Mr Tyagi hurling abuses and assaulting the woman.

Days after the incident, Mr Tyagi's supporters turned up at the housing complex, shouted slogans and asked for the address of the woman.

Although Mr Tyagi had claimed he is a member of the BJP's Kisan Morcha and had posted photos of him with senior party leaders, the BJP however has distanced itself from him.

Noida Phase 2 station in-charge Sujit Upadhyay was suspended for his role in the case. Mr Upadhyay was suspended for negligence.

Noida District Magistrate Suhas LY and Noida Police chief Alok Kumar Singh came to the Grand Omaxe residential complex and met with the residents. The District Magistrate said the Noida administration will attach Mr Tyagi's property.

Mr Tyagi has since then been on the run and a search operation is on to catch him.

Noida MP and BJP leader Mahesh Sharma questioned the police how supporters of Mr Tyagi could enter a housing society and threaten residents.

"I am ashamed to say this is our government. Find out how did these 15 men enter the residential complex," Mr Sharma said.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) has also saught Mr Tyagi's arrest.

"NCW has also sought FIR and arrest of the accused for assaulting a woman," the NCW tweeted.

The NCW has said it has written to the police to provide police protection to the woman.