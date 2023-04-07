Bulldozer Action Against Illegal Film Studios In Mumbai, BJP Reaches With Spade

BJP's Kirit Somaiya was seen walking with his supporters to the spot with a spade.

Bulldozers rolled into Mumbai's Malad area to demolish dozens of illegally built film studios, which the BJP alleged were constructed under the protection of the Maha Vikas Aghadi government. The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, the civic body of the Maharashtra capital, initiated action after an order from the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

BJP's Kirit Somaiya, who has been raising the issue for a long time, was seen walking with his supporters to the spot with a spade. He had alleged that the studios were built without permission and based on fraudulent documents in violation of the Maharashtra Coastal Zone Management Authority (MCZMA).

The Western zone bench of the NGT on Thursday revoked a stay on the demolition of five studios in Madh Island while dismissing a plea filed by the studio operators, disallowing them from further operations.

Mr Somaiya said BMC Commissioner Iqbal Chahal knew of this illegal scam but didn't take action. "We approached the court which questioned the BMC on how illegal constructions were allowed," he said, adding that they've requested the Chief Minister and the Deputy Chief Minister to order a probe into this.

Permission was given to these five studios for a temporary structure, but they had set up a huge structure in which a lot of steel and concrete material was used.