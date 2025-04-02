Advertisement
At Least 5 Dead After Bus Collides With SUV In Maharashtra's Buldhana

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said.

Read Time: 1 min
At Least 5 Dead After Bus Collides With SUV In Maharashtra's Buldhana
The bus collided with a Bolero on Khamgaon-Shegaon highway.
Buldhana (Maharashtra):

Five persons were killed in a collision of a bus and an SUV in eastern Maharashtra's Buldhana district on Wednesday morning, police said.

A bus of the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) collided with a Bolero on Khamgaon-Shegaon highway, a police official said.

Soon thereafter, a private bus collided with the two vehicles, he said.

Efforts were on to extricate the driver of the private bus from its mangled front cabin, the official added. 

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

