In Uttar Pradesh Cop's Killing Last Year, Five Charged With Murder

Bulandshahr violence: Subodh Kumar Singh was chased, cornered in a field and shot dead by a mob.

A Special Investigation Team of the Uttar Pradesh police that was probing an incident of mob violence in western Uttar Pradesh 's Bulandshahr and the subsequent killing of a police inspector has filed a chargesheet in the case before a local court.

The court is expected to take note of the chargesheet on Monday.

38 people have been named in the chargesheet out of which 5 people have been charged with the murder of inspector Subodh Kumar Singh, the police said. This includes Prashant Natt , a man arrested by the police many days after the incident. The police claim the five people had surrounded inspector Singh on that day and one of them shot at him.

Yogesh Rajesh, a member of Bajrang Dal and a key accused in the case has been charged with inciting riots and arson, the police said.

If the court accepts the chargesheet on Monday, the trial will start.

Violence broke out in the Uttar Pradesh town on December 3 over alleged cow slaughter. Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh was chased, cornered in a field and shot dead by the mob of 400. A young man too was killed in the mob violence.