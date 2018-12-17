Bulandshahr Violence Accused Vishal Tyagi Surrenders

Inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds in Bulandshahr. (File)

One of the three prime accused in the case related to Bulandshahr violence, in which two people including a police officer had been shot dead, has surrendered before a local court today. The accused, Vishal Tyagi, a Vishwa Hindu Parishad member, was missing since the clashes. He has been sent to a 14-day judicial custody. 18 people have been arrested so far in connection with the incident, but the prime accused, Yogesh Raj, a local Bajrang Dal leader, is still missing.

The violence had erupted after a mob of some 400 people rampaged through a village in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr after 25 cow carcasses were found in a jungle near a police post. During the violence, inspector Subodh Kumar Singh and a 20-year-old man died of gunshot wounds. The police officer and his team had gone to the area to control the violence when they came under attack by the mob.

The police had arrested an army jawan from Jammu in connection with the murder of the police officer, but they later said they had no conclusive evidence against him. They had said, however, that there was proof that Jitendra Malik (or Jeetu Fauji) was at the scene of the crime. He claimed innocence saying he was not involved in the murder of the police official or the mob violence.

Earlier, Uttar Pradesh's top officer had told NDTV that the army man was "instigating the crowd".

"You can clearly see him (Jitendra Malik) fomenting trouble and instigating the crowd. We have an inkling that this armyman had a role in stone-throwing. Video and testimony are available to place Jitendra Malik at the spot. Why is an armyman instigating the crowd, why should he be raising these slogans," Anand Kumar, the senior-most officer in UP police, in-charge of law, had told NDTV.

A local court last week issued a non-bailable warrant against all the missing accused.